Home / Companies / News / BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

BHEL's revenue up 19% at ₹27,350 cr in FY25, records highest order inflows

With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 202425 stood at ₹195,922 crore, it stated

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd, BHEL
The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value. Image: X/@BHEL_India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 1:21 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-owned engineering firm BHEL on Sunday posted a 19 per cent on-year growth in revenue at ₹27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25. 
The company also secured its highest-ever order inflows during the year, amounting to ₹92,534 crore, a company statement said.
  With this, BHEL's total order book at the end of FY 2024–25 stood at ₹1,95,922 crore, it stated. 
According to the statement, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) registered a revenue of ₹27,350 crore (provisional and unaudited) for FY 2024–25, marking a robust growth of around 19 per cent over the previous year. 
The company stated that in the power sector, BHEL maintained its leadership by winning orders worth ₹81,349 crore. 

Also Read

BHEL share price pops 3% on inking deal with Nuovo Pignone International

BHEL shares rise 3% on ₹11,800 crore order win from Chhattisgarh Power Co

BHEL bags Rs 7,500 cr order to set up 800 MW unit at Ukai plant, in Gujarat

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities shares Nifty outlook, 2 stocks to buy today

Here's why BHEL share price slipped 5%, hit 52-week low on February 18

The industrial segment recorded fresh orders worth ₹11,185 crore, reflecting the company's diversified presence across sectors such as transportation, defence, process industries, and industrial equipment, it stated. 
On the execution front, BHEL commissioned/synchronised 8.1 GW of power capacity, demonstrating its continued focus on project delivery and operational efficiency. 
With double-digit revenue growth, a record order book, and a healthy execution pipeline, BHEL entered FY 2025–26 with strong momentum, it stated. 
The company remains committed to delivering high-impact infrastructure, driving indigenisation, and enhancing stakeholder value.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Microfinance firm Satin Creditcare expects 10-15% loan growth in FY26: CMD

NIIT to acquire remaining shares of IFBI, make it wholly-owned arm

ICICI Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 18% to Rs 12,630 crore

HDFC Bank Q4 results: Profit rises 6.6% to Rs 17,616 core

Yes Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 63.3% Y-o-Y at Rs 738.1 crore

Topics :BhelBHEL profit risesengineering firms

First Published: Apr 20 2025 | 1:21 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story