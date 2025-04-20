Tempo collides with parked IndiGo plane at Bengaluru airport; none injured

A tempo collided with a grounded IndiGo aircraft at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, the airport said in a statement on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident, the airline said.

The incident happened on April 18 at around 12:15 pm. "A vehicle operated by a third-party ground handling agency made contact with the undercarriage of a non-operational Aircraft On-Ground at Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. There were no injuries reported," an airport official said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

"All necessary protocols have been promptly followed in coordination with relevant stakeholders. The safety and security of our passengers, airline partners, and airport personnel remain our highest priority," the official added.

Some reports suggested that the driver dozed off which resulted in the collision. However, IndiGo, in a statement, said the investigation is underway.