Home / Companies / News / Ex-BofA veteran overseeing Vedanta Group's restructuring steps down

Ex-BofA veteran overseeing Vedanta Group's restructuring steps down

Davis, who was named as president for strategy at Vedanta Resources Ltd. last year, was working closely with the group's lenders and shareholders

Vedanta (Representative Image)
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2024 | 10:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Anto Antony and Dinesh Nair


Omar Davis, a veteran banker who was overseeing the restructuring of Vedanta Group, has left the metals conglomerate within a year of taking the role, dealing a fresh blow to its efforts to reduce a multibillion-dollar debt load, people familiar with the matter said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Davis, who was named as president for strategy at Vedanta Resources Ltd. last year, was working closely with the group’s lenders and shareholders to oversee its mega overhaul announced in September, they said, asking not to be named as the information isn’t public. The group had clinched a deal with creditors in January to extend the maturities of three dollar bonds.

The resignation may impact mining tycoon Anil Agarwal’s plans to separate India units Vedanta Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. into several legal entities to simplify a complex financial structure and raise funds. Davis, who spent almost two decades with Bank of America Corp. before joining Vedanta, is one of the most senior bankers covering the mining sector and was helping Agarwal with the overhaul.

A spokesperson for Vedanta Group didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Davis declined to comment.

Vedanta Resources plans to slash its debt by $3 billion over the next three years and reduce the standalone borrowings to less than $3 billion, according to a March 20 exchange filing. The London-based parent plans to deleverage without increasing debt at unit Vedanta Ltd., it said.

The plan to restructure the businesses is still fraught, and hinges on shareholder, lender and regulatory approvals. A key complication could also be the group’s use of its own stock in Vedanta Ltd. and in key cash-generating unit Hindustan Zinc to secure debt.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd. rose 3 per cent at 9:20 am in Mumbai trading on Thursday, while that of Hindustan Zinc gained 2.6 per cent, to the highest level in eight months.

Also Read

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc to give interim dividend worth Rs 2,535 crore

Vedanta gains 14% in five sessions. Here are four factors fuelling rally

Government to exit Hindustan Zinc Ltd, but over an extended period

Govt may space out stake sale in Hindustan Zinc for 'best possible options'

Davis Cup: Ramkumar to lead Indian challenge against Pakistan on grass

PAG-backed Nuvama eyes Middle East for $400 million for first time

Tata group's Vistara could cut flights amid pilot shortage: Report

LeapFrog investments, Aavishkaar infuse $48 mn in Electronica Finance

NLC India planning to sell renewable assets worth estimated $720 Million

Disney shareholders back CEO Robert Iger, rebuff activist shareholders

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Anil AgarwalBank of AmericaVedanta GroupVedanta ResourcesVedanta Anil AgarwalHindustan Zinccommodity trading

First Published: Apr 04 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story