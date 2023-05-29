Home / Companies / News / Executives of crisis-hit Go First discuss revival plans with DGCA officials

Executives of crisis-hit Go First discuss revival plans with DGCA officials

Senior executives of crisis-hit Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, on Monday discussed its revival plans with officials of aviation regulator DGCA, according to a source

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Executives of crisis-hit Go First discuss revival plans with DGCA officials

2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior executives of crisis-hit Go First, which is undergoing insolvency resolution process, on Monday discussed its revival plans with officials of aviation regulator DGCA, according to a source.

The meeting, held in the national capital, came against the backdrop of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), last week, asking the grounded airline to submit its revival plan within 30 days.

The budget carrier, filed a petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings on May 2, citing its inability to carry out operations due to non-delivery of engines by the US engine maker Pratt & Whitney. The plea of the airline, which has not flown since May 3, was admitted by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10.

"DGCA had called the entire management team of Go First on Monday to discuss the resumption plan. At the meeting, the team presented the road map for revival of operations," a source told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Without divulging specific details, the source said that all stakeholders are keen to see the airline taking wings again.

"The airline will shortly come out with a way forward. As of now, it is heading in the right direction," the source said.

Currently, the airline has suspended operations till May 30.

The source indicated that suspension of flights would be extended by a few more days as DGCA will take time to take a final decision on the revival road map submitted to it.

Meanwhile, Go First has offered its captains Rs 1 lakh per month as "retention allowance," in addition to their salary, as per a communication sent out to them on Sunday.

"First officers, in addition to their present salary, will get an additional Rs 50,000 per month as retention allowance," it said.

These allowances will be paid from June.

Also Read

India's airline sector on to a smooth flight despite air pocketsr

DGCA orders probe after Pilot 'welcomes' his female friend in cockpit

Go First locks horns with lessors in a bid to begin bankruptcy hearings

IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft

DGCA to issue norms to compensate for tickets downgraded involuntarily

ONGC plans to invest up to Rs 1 trillion in energy transition by 2030

upGrad Abroad to hire 500 freshers in 3 months to expand business

Tata Consumer to expand presence in south India, focusses on rural market

MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

Topics :airline industryDGCA

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story