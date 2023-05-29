Home / Companies / News / upGrad Abroad to hire 500 freshers in 3 months to expand business

upGrad Abroad to hire 500 freshers in 3 months to expand business

The fresh recruits would be made across multiple sub-departments including sales, marketing, technology and product, upGrad Abroad said in a statement

Press Trust of India Mumbai
upGrad Abroad to hire 500 freshers in 3 months to expand business

1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2023 | 7:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Edtech player upGrad's arm, upGrad Abroad, on Monday said it plans to add 500 members in the next three months to further expand its business footprints.

The fresh recruits would be made across multiple sub-departments including sales, marketing, technology and product, upGrad Abroad said in a statement.

This recruitment will mainly be fresh talent directly from college campuses and universities to accelerate employability.

We have built a strong business model that is minimising geographical barriers not just for our learners but also for the back-end teams. Hence, it's critical for us to get more of such young employees on-board who are keen on international exposure and can work in sync with the brand's mission of easing the skilled talent mobility for several global economies," upGrad Abroad President Ankur Dhawan said.

The vertical also expects to break even this year and cross Rs 500 crore of annual gross revenue during 2023-24. "We are building strong business pockets across the country to ensure enhanced operational and cost efficiencies," upGrad CHRO Saurabh Deep Singla added.

Also Read

upGrad closes Rs 300 cr internal funding round from existing investors

Indian firms lead in intending to hire first-time jobseekers: Report

upGrad's acquisition of test-prep provider Exampur may hit roadblock

Silicon Valley veteran Dan Rosensweig joins upGrad's board of directors

Edtech start-up UpGrad's chief executive Arjun Mohan steps down

Tata Consumer to expand presence in south India, focusses on rural market

MOIL reports production of 402,000 tonnes of manganese ore in Q4FY22

BHEL logs over 17% growth in new orders in 2022-23 to Rs 23,548 cr

JioCinema partners NBCUniversal to bring films, TV series to India

Warburg Pincus acquires 90% stake in Vistaar Finance for $250 million

Topics :EdTechcompanyHiring

First Published: May 29 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story