Experion to invest $300 mn in VLIV, expands women-only co-living spaces

Experion, a managed rental housing brand, has launched its first women-only co-living space, VLIV. The company plans to invest approximately $300 million (₹2,626 crore) to build a structured, service-led rental housing ecosystem in India.

VLIV is a professionally managed co-living space offering 730 twin-sharing beds. The company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based AT Capital Group, aims to scale to 20,000 beds over the next few years, with a long-term vision of reaching 100,000 beds nationwide.

"India's rental housing has long been fragmented and inconsistent. At Experion, we believe quality living must be built on accountability and long-term value. VLIV reflects that commitment not just by offering better residences, but a dependable, professionally managed platform. India's co-living sector is projected to grow from ₹4,000 crore in 2025 to ₹20,000 crore by 2030, with organised inventory expected to triple to nearly 1 million beds," said B.K. Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion.