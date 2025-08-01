Friday, August 01, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Sports / Football News / West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta free of spot-fixing blame after FA investigation

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday that an independent panel had found the charges unproven

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta

AP London
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

West Ham forward Lucas Paqueta has been cleared of alleged spot-fixing after being accused of deliberately receiving yellow cards to influence betting markets.

The English Football Association confirmed Thursday that an independent panel had found the charges unproven.

Lucas Paqueta denied the charges against him, and the Regulatory Commission found them to be not proven following a hearing, the FA said in a statement.

The ruling brings to an end a long-running case against the Brazil international, who was charged in May 2024.

The FA had claimed the 27-year-old Paqueta intentionally sought to be booked in four separate games against Leicester, Aston Villa, Leeds and Bournemouth between November 2022 and August 2023 in order for one or more persons to profit from betting.

 

Also Read

Alexander Isak

Why Isak's $160m tag is not stopping clubs chasing him in summer 2025

Granit Xhaka

Sunderland sign Granit Xhaka from Leverkusen in surprise transfer

Bryan Mbeumo

Brentford agree £70mn deal for winger Bryan Mbeumo to Manchester United

Matheus Cunha

Backyard dreams to Old Trafford: Cunha reacts to Manchester United move

Erling Haaland

How much is Manchester City's new 10-year kit deal with Puma worth?

Blackstone Chambers, representing Paqueta, said it was understood to be the longest case in FA history.

Paqueta was charged with breaches of FA Rule E5 related to integrity of matches and competitions.

The rule sates a participant shall not, directly or indirectly, seek to influence for an improper purpose the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in or in connection with, a football match or competition.

The panel did uphold two charges against Paqueta for failing to answer questions and provide information to the FA's investigation. The governing body said it would determine an appropriate sanction at the earliest opportunity.

Full reasons for the verdict have not yet been published.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Carles Perez

Dog bite injury prevents ex-Barca player from taking field in Greece

PSG vs ARS

UCL winners PSG fined for fan misconduct, 'UEFA mafia' flag at final

Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich optimistic Musiala returns before end 2025 after leg fracture

Kyle Walker

Premier League: What motivated Walker to choose newly promoted Burnley?

Lionel Messi

Messi's last-second assist helps Inter Miami edge Atlas 2-1 in Leagues Cup

Topics : English Premier League Football News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump New Tariffs ListSchengen VisaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon