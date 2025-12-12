Fairfax leads race to acquire majority stake in IDBI Bank from govt, LIC

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 10:00 AM IST
The government’s long-running plan to exit IDBI Bank has reached a crucial stage, with Toronto-based Fairfax Financial now seen as the strongest contender for a majority takeover, according to a report by The Economic Times. The company is ahead of rival bidder Kotak Mahindra Bank as the deadline for submitting financial offers approaches.
IDBI Bank’s shares have nearly tripled since the government first announced plans to divest three years ago. They closed at ₹95 on Thursday, giving the lender a market value of about ₹1 trillion (more than $11 billion).
Both Fairfax and Kotak Mahindra Bank have undergone Reserve Bank of India (RBI) checks to ensure they meet the “fit and proper” criteria needed to place financial bids. Regulators have already issued clearances to both.
Fairfax already owns a majority stake in CSB Bank, acquired in 2018 after receiving RBI approval.
Reserve price to be set after bids
The next major step is for the government to decide on a reserve price for the sale. According to the preliminary information memorandum issued in October 2022, the reserve price will be determined after bids are received but before they are opened. It will remain confidential and will not be disclosed to bidders.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month. Subscribe now for unlimited access.