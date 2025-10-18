Saturday, October 18, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

Emirates NBD to invest $3 bn in RBL Bank for up to 60% controlling stake

The proposed investment will be made through a preferential issue and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions

RBL Bank

Photo: Shutterstock

Subrata Panda Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UAE-based Emirates NBD PJSC has entered into an agreement with private-sector lender RBL Bank to invest ₹26,850 crore (around $3 billion) for a controlling stake of up to 60 per cent, marking the largest cross-border investment in an Indian private bank.
 
The proposed investment will be made through a preferential issue and is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the bank said in a statement on Saturday.
 
Under the preferential allotment, up to 959.04 million shares will be issued at ₹280 per share to Emirates NBD, resulting in a stake of up to 60 per cent in RBL Bank. However, the final size of the allotment will depend on the available foreign ownership limit at the time of issue. Emirates NBD will acquire at least a 51 per cent aggregate stake in the bank.
 
 
As part of the transaction, Emirates NBD will also make a mandatory open offer to acquire up to a 26 per cent stake from RBL Bank’s public shareholders, in accordance with SEBI’s takeover regulations. The open offer price has been set at ₹280 per share for up to 415.58 million shares.
 
The deal also includes the amalgamation of Emirates NBD’s India branches with RBL Bank. Emirates NBD currently operates three branches in India — in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai.

Also Read

RBL Bank

RBL Bank's ₹26,853 crore deal with Emirates NBD marks record FDI in banking

RBL Bank

RBL Bank to explore equity fund raise during October 18 board meet

RBL Bank

RBL Bank rallies 5%, hits over 5-year high on Emirates NBD stake buy report

RBL Bank

RBL Bank says reports of Emirates NBD Bank stake buy 'incorrect'

RBL Bank

RBI may allow Emirates NBD to acquire controlling stake in RBL Bank

 
“As consideration and upon effectiveness of the merger, Emirates NBD will be allotted additional shares in the bank at the same price of ₹280 per share,” RBL Bank said.
 
Following the completion of the transaction, Emirates NBD will be designated as the promoter of RBL Bank and will have the right to nominate directors to its board.
 
“Our investment in RBL Bank is a testament to our confidence in India’s vibrant and expanding economy. This strategic alignment brings together RBL Bank’s growing domestic franchise with Emirates NBD’s regional reach and financial expertise, creating a unique platform for growth and innovation,” said Shayne Nelson, Group CEO of Emirates NBD.
 
Nelson added that an enhanced presence in India through a well-established business like RBL Bank would further complement Emirates NBD’s service to customers across the Middle East, North Africa, Türkiye, and South Asia (MENATSA) region.
 
According to the bank, the capital infusion will significantly strengthen its balance sheet, enhance its Tier-1 capital ratio, and provide long-term growth capital, enabling it to deepen its deposit franchise and expand its branch network.
 
Following the transaction, RBL Bank’s net worth will rise from ₹15,000 crore to ₹42,000 crore.
 
The bank said it would also benefit from Emirates NBD’s strong credit rating and its established relationships with corporates, banks, and financial institutions across India.
 
“This partnership secures a robust and globally respected anchor shareholder, providing a strong capital base for our future. We are excited about the synergies this alliance will create and are confident that our combined strengths will deliver superior value to all stakeholders,” said R Subramaniakumar, Managing Director & CEO of RBL Bank.

More From This Section

DFS secretary M Nagaraju

Listing of PSU financial subsidiaries to unlock value: DFS Secretary

corporate bond

Corporate fundraising through bonds totals Rs 5.47 trillion in H1FY26premium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

I-T department begins action on firms failing to report high-value deals

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI, RBI Governor

RBI initiatives helping cross-border trade, payments: Governor Malhotra

Allianz

Allianz appoints Ritu Arora as country head for India effective immediately

Topics : FDI RBL Bank Investment Banking Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon