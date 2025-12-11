Home / Companies / News / Modi Naturals plans up to ₹100 crore FMCG acquisitions after NSE listing

Modi Naturals plans up to ₹100 crore FMCG acquisitions after NSE listing

Modi Naturals aims to acquire brands in ready-to-eat and healthy snacks as it grows its FMCG portfolio, saying its NSE listing will improve visibility, liquidity and investor reach

Handshake
The company, which has operations across consumer goods, bulk edible oils and feeds, and alcohol and ethanol manufacturing, will focus on growing the FMCG business through organic and inorganic routes even as its ethanol production business grows on the back of high demand and local processing capabilities.
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 8:39 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
New Delhi-based fast-moving consumer goods company Modi Naturals is looking to acquire companies in the ready-to-eat or healthy snacks space, going up to Rs 100 crore, which will align with its brand strategy, joint managing director Akshay Modi told Business Standard.
 
Why is Modi Naturals looking at acquisitions now?
 
“After the GST (goods and services tax) correction, the packaged foods category is exploding, and we would like to look at it, preferably on the healthy foods side,” he said, following the company’s listing on the National Stock Exchange which he said would enhance the company’s visibility, liquidity and access to a wider investor base.
 
How does the company plan to balance its diverse businesses?
 
The company, which has operations across consumer goods, bulk edible oils and feeds, and alcohol and ethanol manufacturing, will focus on growing the FMCG business through organic and inorganic routes even as its ethanol production business grows on the back of high demand and local processing capabilities. The company invested Rs 100 crore in its subsidiary to expand its ethanol production capacities.
 
What role will the ethanol business play in funding FMCG expansion?
 
“The idea is to use the cash flows from the ethanol business for organic or inorganic growth in FMCG, and we have developed a niche in the blended olive oil market with Oleev,” Modi added.
 
What are the company’s financial projections for FY26?
 
For FY26, Modi Naturals has guided for revenue in the range of Rs 850–880 crore, up from FY25 revenue of Rs 663 crore, while EBITDA is projected at Rs 80–85 crore, up from Rs 56 crore and profit of Rs 42–48 crore, up from Rs 31 crore in FY25.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

30 years on, Swedish beauty brand Oriflame scripts its second coming

NHPC invests ₹98,107 cr to build 8,814 MW hydropower capacity by 2032

Samsung at 30 in India: Local R&D, design, talent to drive innovation plan

Infibeam Avenues to rebrand as AvenuesAI, elevates Vishwas Patel as CEO

Naxion Energy plans ₹200 crore expansion, new plant in Hyderabad by 2026

Topics :Company NewsFMCGacquisitionNSE

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 8:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story