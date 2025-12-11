Novo Nordisk challenges HC order permitting Dr Reddy's semaglutide exports

Novo Nordisk, the maker of weight-loss drug Ozempic, has challenged the decision of the single-judge bench order of the Delhi High Court allowing Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to manufacture and export semaglutide-based drugs to countries where Novo Nordisk does not hold a patent for semaglutide. Dr Reddy’s is not allowed to sell its semaglutide formulation drugs in India until Novo Nordisk’s India patent expires in March 2026.

Novo Nordisk’s appeal is listed for hearing on Friday before a bench of Justice C Hari Shankar and Justice Om Prakash Shukla. The Danish pharma firm has contested the December 2 order of Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora, which allowed Hyderabad-based Dr Reddy’s to continue manufacturing and exporting the drug to non-patent jurisdictions but restrained any domestic sales until the patent’s expiry.

In that order, Justice Arora had refused Novo’s plea for an interim injunction blocking exports, holding that the company had not established a sufficiently strong case. The court said any financial losses Novo may incur could be compensated if it ultimately succeeds in the main trial. The single judge had also noted that Novo currently imports semaglutide into India and does not produce it locally, whereas Dr Reddy’s operations were limited to exports. The court recorded Dr Reddy’s undertaking not to sell the drug in India and directed it to furnish manufacturing and export details from April 2025, when production began. It reiterated that Dr Reddy’s cannot market semaglutide domestically until March 2026, when Novo Nordisk’s patent lapses.