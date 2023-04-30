Home / Companies / News / FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

FAME subsidy saga: Ola to repay customers for separately billed chargers

Ola has indicated in meetings with officials of the Department of Heavy Industries that it will comply with the directive to offer this compensation

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Ola Electric has agreed to compensate consumers for the price of the charger which was billed separately as an add-on rather than being included within the ex-factory price of the electric scooter when they bought it.
Ola has indicated in meetings with officials of the Department of Heavy Industries that it will comply with the directive to offer this compensation. 
The company, however, declined to comment.   

Topics :Ola Electric MobilityOla electric vehicles

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 10:32 PM IST

