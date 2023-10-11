Home / Companies / News / FCRA violations case: CBI searches at residence of NewsClick founder

FCRA violations case: CBI searches at residence of NewsClick founder

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2023 | 10:16 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The CBI has registered an FIR into the alleged FCRA violations by news portal NewsClick and carried out raids at two locations on Wednesday, officials said.

A team of agency officials searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested by the Delhi Police in a case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, they said.

It is alleged that the portal received foreign funds in violations of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) case, they said.

In its probe against the portal, the Delhi Police had alleged that funds were fraudulently infused by an active member of the propaganda department of the Communist Party of China, Neville Roy Singham.

The allegations have been denied by the portal.

Also Read

Neville Roy Singham: The American millionaire with NewsClick-China links

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, HR head sent to 7-day police custody

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Didn't run Chinese propaganda, govt treats criticism as sedition: NewsClick

'Disgrace to democracy': Shashi Tharoor on NewsClick raids, arrests

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund II invests $10 mn in Apex Kidney Care

Non-metros drive Flipkart's annual sale on Day 1 with 60% of orders

CCI clears acquisition of Hitachi Astemo by HMCL, Japan Investment Corp

IiAS tells investors to vote against Anant's appointment on RIL board

SpiceJet, aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation working towards settlement

Topics :FCRACBIfunding

First Published: Oct 11 2023 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story