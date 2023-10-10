Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet, aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation working towards settlement

SpiceJet, aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation working towards settlement

During the proceedings, counsel appearing in the matter informed about the development and requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to adjourn the matter, which was accepted

Press Trust of India New Delhi
(Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 9:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Budget carrier SpiceJet and aircraft lessor Celestial Aviation are working towards settlement, which is in the advanced stage, insolvency tribunal NCLT was informed on Tuesday.

During the proceedings, counsel appearing in the matter informed about the development and requested the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to adjourn the matter, which was accepted.

The development came during the hearing of a plea filed by Celestial Aviation Services Ltd, an operational creditor, to initiate insolvency proceedings against the airline.

A two-member NCLT bench directed to list the matter on November 7 for the next hearing.

According to some reports, Celestial Aviation Services Ltd is claiming a default of USD 29.9 million for nine aircraft. It is the fifth lessor, which had moved against SpiceJet.

Some other lessors such as Willis Lease Finance, Aircastle and Wilmington have also moved pleas to initiate insolvency proceedings against SpiceJet before the NCLT.

Earlier on September 5, NCLT suggested that SpiceJet settle the issues with lessors that have sought initiation of insolvency proceedings against it.

The tribunal's suggestion came against the backdrop of the crisis-hit carrier issuing shares in lieu of dues to nine aircraft lessors.

Last week, the government notified removing aviation lease agreements, which include - aircraft, engines and related parts - from moratorium under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Also Read

Go First airline asks NCLT to pass urgent order on insolvency plea

SpiceJet up 20% in 3 months despite analysts' skepticism; should you buy?

NCLT sends notice to SpiceJet on lessor's insolvency plea, seeks reply

SpiceJet insolvency plea maintainable, engine lessor WLFC tells NCLT

Go First seeks interim moratorium, NCLT says no such provision under IBC

Indian IT companies turn cautious as tensions escalate in West Asia

Iron ore supply resumes from NMDC Bailadila mine to RINL plant in Andhra

FMCG sales recover in September as kiranas stock ahead of festive season

Maruti Suzuki eyes higher growth, market share gains with expansion

Swiggy faces challenges after delivery workers go on strike in Mumbai

Topics :SpiceJetInsolvency and Bankruptcy CodeBankruptcyAviation industry

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: BJP justifies decision to field rioting case accused

We will form govt on December 9, change future of Telangana: TPCC president

Sports News

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

World Cup 2023: Here's how Rahul had to rush in to bat; watch KL-Kohli chat

India News

Central team visits North Sikkim to assess damage caused by flash floods

Swaminarayan Akshardham: All details on largest Hindu temple outside India

Economy News

IMF raises India FY24 GDP growth forecast by 20 basis points to 6.3%

Inflation seen easing to 5.50% in Sept on softening food price rises: Poll

Next Story