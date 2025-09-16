Home / Companies / News / No ITC for hotel rooms up to Rs 7,500 under 5% GST, says FinMin

No ITC for hotel rooms up to Rs 7,500 under 5% GST, says FinMin

Finance Ministry clarified that hotels must levy 5% GST without ITC on rooms up to Rs 7,500, a move industry bodies warn could hurt mid-scale and budget hotels

ITC Hotels
Madan Prasad Bezbaruah, secretary general of the Hotel Association of India (HAI), told Business Standard that the body has already written to the Ministry of Tourism to facilitate discussions for possible changes. | File Image
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Finance, through its frequently asked questions, has reiterated that hotels with room rates up to Rs 7,500 will not have input tax credit (ITC) under the 5 per cent GST slab.   “Suppliers of hotel accommodation service where the value of a unit of accommodation is less than or equal to Rs 7,500 per unit per day shall have to charge GST at 5 per cent without ITC on such units. It is a mandatory rate prescribed for such services, and the option to pay GST at 18 per cent with ITC is not available for such units,” the ministry stated in response to a query on whether hotels could supply such rooms at the 18 per cent ITC-inclusive slab, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB).   Earlier, room rates up to Rs 7,500 were taxed at 12 per cent with ITC. Madan Prasad Bezbaruah, secretary general of the Hotel Association of India (HAI), told Business Standard that the body has already written to the Ministry of Tourism to facilitate discussions for possible changes. HAI had earlier said the removal of ITC would be detrimental for hotel companies in the mid-scale and budget segments and may act as a disincentive for investment and expansion.   Bezbaruah added that the association is gathering data to support its case on the impact of not including ITC in the slab but said hotels would mostly have to absorb the additional costs.   Rajiv Mehra, general secretary of the Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), agreed that hotel operating costs will rise. However, he said hotels would need to decide carefully whether to pass on the benefit of recent GST announcements to customers.   “The hotels are also requesting the government to give ITC on the 5 per cent tax slab for room rates up to Rs 7,500 as a special case,” Mehra added. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahindra Lifespaces to redevelop Chembur societies worth ₹1,700 crore

Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

Avaada Group commissions 11 solar plants in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0

Topics :Finance ministerFinance MinistryITC Hotels

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 6:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story