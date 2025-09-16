Ola Electric hits 1 mn production mark, launches special edition RoadsterX+

Ola Electric on Tuesday said it has rolled out one-millionth vehicle from its Futurefactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
Ola Electric commenced production in 2021 and has achieved this landmark in under four years, driven by strong demand for its S1 portfolio of electric scooters, and the recently launched Roadster X electric motorcycles.
To mark the milestone, the company has rolled out a special edition RoadsterX+ in a midnight blue, with sporty red accents across dual tone seat, rims and the battery pack.
"This marks the celebration of every Indian who trusted us and believed in our mission. In four years, we've gone from an idea to becoming India's EV two-wheeler leader," a company spokesperson said.
The Bengaluru-based firm has built at scale and proved that world-class products can be designed, engineered, and manufactured right here in India, the spokesperson added.
"This milestone is a testament to how far we've come, and we're just getting started! Our mission is clear: #EndICEAge and make India the global EV hub," the spokesperson said.
Celebrating sustainability, the special edition RoadsterX+ features badges crafted from recycled copper waste and electroplated bar ends, reflecting recyclability built into Ola's design philosophy.
At the company's annual 'Sankalp' event the company also announced its 4680 Bharat Cell integrated vehicles starting with S1 Pro+ 5.2 kWh and Roadster X+ 9.1 kWh priced at Rs 1,69,999 and Rs 1,89,999 respectively, with deliveries starting this Navratri.
Additionally, the event marked the company's entry into the sports scooter category with the all-new S1 Pro Sport with 5.2kWh and 4kWh battery packs powered by the 4680 Bharat Cell, starting at an introductory price of Rs 1,49,999, with deliveries starting in January 2026.
