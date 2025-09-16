Home / Companies / News / Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

For Indian travellers, this direct link provides efficient access to the Nordics, while strengthening trade, education, and tourism ties between the two regions

indigo airlines, indigo
Copenhagen will be the airline's 44th international and 138th overall destination (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Domestic airline IndiGo on Tuesday said it will launch flight services to the Danish capital city of Copenhagen from Mumbai, starting October 8, further expanding its international network into Northern Europe.

The airline said the new services will be operated three times a week, using its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, taken on wet/damp lease from Norse Atlantic Airways.

Copenhagen will be the airline's 44th international and 138th overall destination, it said.

ALSO READ: IndiGo to start 6 weekly direct flights on Athens route by early Jan 2026

"With growing demand for travel between India and Northern Europe, we will be connecting Mumbai to Copenhagen, marking IndiGo's entry into the Scandinavian region. This expansion strengthens our presence in Europe, offering Copenhagen as a gateway to the Nordic region for Indian travellers," said Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.

For Indian travellers, this direct link provides efficient access to the Nordics, while strengthening trade, education, and tourism ties between the two regions, IndiGo said.

IndIGo operates around 2,200+ daily flights, connecting 90+ domestic and 40+ international destinations.

Of the 400 aircraft, as of September 15, IndiGo had 51 planes on ground and the rest in operations, as per the aircraft fleet tracking website, planespotter.com.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Avaada Group commissions 11 solar plants in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Sahil Yahoo

Anti-fraud measures led to 68.7% drop in financial losses: Bharti Airtel

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

Topics :IndiGoIndiGo Airlinesairline industryIndian airlinesEurope

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story