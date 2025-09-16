Home / Companies / News / TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

TCS announces deal with ARN Media to modernise technology, business ops

TCS uses its global delivery capabilities and expertise in the communications and media industry to deliver technology, media, and finance operations services for ARN Media

TCS
TCS will modernise and automate core business operations across sales, operations, finance, and accounting (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday announced a multi-year deal with ARN Media, counted among Australia's leading audio-led entertainment companies, to transform its technology and business operations by leveraging its domain expertise in the media and entertainment industry.

TCS uses its global delivery capabilities and expertise in the communications and media industry to deliver technology, media, and finance operations services for ARN Media. This includes the design, development, and maintenance of enterprise and corporate applications, IT infrastructure support, end-user helpdesk and service management.

Drawing on its expertise in operating model transformation, TCS will streamline ARN Media's IT operations by rationalising the application portfolio and implementing consolidation and automation enablers tailored to the needs of ARN Media, the Tata Group company said in a release.

"Tata Consultancy Services...has announced a multi-year partnership with ARN Media, one of Australia's leading audio-led entertainment companies, to transform its technology and business operations...," according to the release by India's largest IT services company.

TCS will modernise and automate core business operations across sales, operations, finance, and accounting.

"This transformation is a key enabler as ARN builds a leaner and more agile organisation focused on the core of their business content delivery to their audiences," the release said.

Ciaran Davis, Chief Executive Officer, ARN, said, Our strategic partnership with TCS is a significant step towards building a leaner, more agile organisation that is investing in core activities of content creation, audience growth and digital capability."  ARN connects 8.0 million people each week through broadcast and digital radio across every state and territory in Australia. ARN owns 58 radio stations across 33 markets, plus 46 digital audio broadcasting stations nationwide, and reaches 6.8 million people each month through podcasts with over 2.9 million registered users.

Akhilesh Tiwari, President, Communications, Media and Information Services (CMI) at TCS, said, "By simplifying and modernising technology operations, we aim to drive greater efficiency across ARN's core business functions.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indigo to launch direct flights to Copenhagen from Mumbai starting Oct 8

Avaada Group commissions 11 solar plants in Maharashtra under MSKVY 2.0

Srinivas Phatak appointed new Unilever PLC CFO, to join board immediately

KPI Green Energy to raise $363 million from SBI, says CFO Sahil Yahoo

Anti-fraud measures led to 68.7% drop in financial losses: Bharti Airtel

Topics :Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSmedia

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story