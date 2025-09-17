FinBox raises $40 mn from WestBridge to boost AI-led credit platform

Credit infrastructure fintech FinBox on Tuesday announced that it has raised $40 million in a Series B fundraise led by incoming investor WestBridge Capital, with participation from existing investors A91 Partners and Aditya Birla Ventures.

The fresh capital will be used to accelerate investments in technology, fuel international expansion, and deepen FinBox’s product offerings. With this fundraise, the company aims to extend its leadership in embedded finance while pioneering new applications of AI and alternate data in credit decisioning.

The company is betting on digitising lending through its AI-native digital lending platform, Sentinel BRE and Partnership Lending Stack (Prism), while continuing to help lenders manage risk with its data and API suite — BankConnect, DeviceConnect and KYC APIs.

It will also expand its portfolio of solutions to build agentic AI workflows and a fraud intelligence suite. “This funding marks an important milestone in our journey to redefine credit infrastructure and intelligence for the next decade,” said the FinBox founding team — Rajat, Anant, Nikhil and Srijan. “Our mission is to empower lenders to source better, underwrite faster, fight fraud more effectively, and extend fairer, more accessible credit to millions. We will continue to deepen our digital lending stack, launch new products, and expand internationally, while staying true to our vision of creating sustainable, world-class financial infrastructure from India for the world.”

The company is building the operating system for lending in India. FinBox counts lenders such as HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Poonawalla Fincorp, Aditya Birla Capital, Muthoot Fincorp, Tata Capital and many other large enterprises and fast-growing platforms among its customers. “FinBox has established itself as a product-first platform that addresses critical gaps in India’s credit ecosystem. Their modular architecture, data intelligence, and embedded applications create a strong foundation for scalable digital lending. We believe FinBox is well positioned towards becoming an integral layer of India’s evolving digital credit infrastructure, and we are excited to partner with them in their next phase of growth,” said Deepak Ramineedi, Partner, WestBridge Capital.