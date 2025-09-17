Home / Companies / News / TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

The 'TCS Innovation Lab', equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hitech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions,

TCS
The lab is set up to enable rapid prototyping, testing, and large-scale deployment of Edge AI solutions. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:44 PM IST
TCS on Wednesday said it has partnered with Qualcomm to set up an innovation lab in Bengaluru to develop smart and scalable capabilities for enterprises.

The 'TCS Innovation Lab', equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hitech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions, such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Qualcomm will co-create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab.

"The co-innovation lab will enable the creation of customised low-cost solutions that can be deployed on intelligent devices, on location and in real time to streamline processes at large enterprises," it said.

The lab is set up to enable rapid prototyping, testing, and large-scale deployment of Edge AI solutions using a Software Defined Everything (SDx) framework.

The proposed solutions will find applications in medical devices, smart handhelds for controlling industrial processes and machinery, smart infrastructure and advanced safety and surveillance mechanisms.

"The TCS Innovation Lab in Bengaluru will serve as a space where advanced AI and connectivity meet real-world challenges. Together, we aim to develop solutions that are cost-effective, efficient, scalable, and tailored to the needs of enterprises looking to modernise and grow in a software-defined world," Savi Soin, Senior Vice President & President at Qualcomm India, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :TCSQualcommBengaluru

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:44 PM IST

