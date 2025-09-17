TCS partners with Qualcomm to launch co-innovation lab in Bengaluru

TCS on Wednesday said it has partnered with Qualcomm to set up an innovation lab in Bengaluru to develop smart and scalable capabilities for enterprises.

The 'TCS Innovation Lab', equipped with 5G private network infrastructure and other hitech network and equipment, will develop capabilities for sectors that need agile IoT solutions, such as security and surveillance, healthcare, smart infrastructure, and manufacturing, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Qualcomm will co-create smart, scalable, and sustainable Edge AI capabilities utilising Qualcomm platforms for industries moving towards a software-driven approach to make their systems more efficient and resilient in the lab.