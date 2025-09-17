Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc's Rajasthan fertiliser plant to start by Dec 2026: CEO

Hindustan Zinc's Rajasthan fertiliser plant to start by Dec 2026: CEO

The plant would help in supporting farmers' needs through the production and sale of DAP fertilizer, currently being imported

Hindustan Zinc
The upcoming plant will manufacture DAP and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) fertiliser.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:37 PM IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc's Rs 1,700-crore fertiliser plant in Rajasthan is expected to begin operations by December next year, CEO Arun Misra said on Wednesday.

The plant would help in supporting farmers' needs through the production and sale of DAP fertiliser, currently being imported.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of FT Live Energy Transition Summit India, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) CEO Arun Misra said that "the fertiliser plant is under construction now and we see it coming up by December 2026".

In the first phase, a phosphoric acid plant is scheduled to come up by March-April next year, and subsequently it will be a Diammonium phosphate (DAP), he said.

DAP is a widely used phosphorus fertiliser, made from phosphoric acid and ammonia.

The upcoming plant will manufacture DAP and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) fertiliser.

India, he said, imports a sizable amount of DAP every year, and the company plans to produce it as there is enough market for it in the country.

On the outlook for zinc prices, Misra said it is likely to reach USD 3,000 by December, from the current USD 2,800 per tonne.

He also said that the company does not expect any downturn in the zinc market.

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd reported a 4.7 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,234 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on account of a decrease in revenue.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,345 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue during the first quarter of FY26 dropped to Rs 7,591 crore, from Rs 7,893 crore in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Hindustan ZincFertiliser plantsfertilizer plant

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

