MakeMyTrip partners with Zomato to offer on-train meal delivery service

After booking, passengers can avail services such as on-train food delivery in partnership with Zomato, live Passenger Name Record (PNR) status updates, and real-time train tracking

MakeMyTrip has teamed up with Zomato for on-train food delivery service (Photo: Shutterstock)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Online travel booking company MakeMyTrip has partnered with food delivery platform Zomato to enable train passengers to order meals directly to their seats. Travellers booking tickets using the MakeMyTrip app can choose from over 40,000 restaurants across more than 130 stations, the company said in a release on Wednesday.
 
Post-booking, passengers can enjoy services such as on-train food delivery in partnership with Zomato, live Passenger Name Record (PNR) status updates, and real-time train tracking that guides them until their destination.
 
The collaboration with Zomato will contribute to strategically unlocking one of the fastest-growing consumption opportunities in India, Raj Rishi Singh, chief business officer and chief marketing officer, MakeMyTrip, said. “Over the past few years, we have been growing faster than the overall industry in the train booking domain, driven by a sustained focus on customer-centric innovations. With the launch of our Food on Train Marketplace, we are taking another step in enhancing the travel experience by giving passengers greater choice and convenience," Singh added.
 
In financial year 2024-25 (FY25), over 90,000 rail passengers used Indian Railways’ e-catering services every day, registering a 66 per cent year-on-year (Y-oY) growth. MakeMyTrip plans to capitalise on this rising demand through its ‘Food on Train’ service, which offers a wide range of meal options, including breakfast, lunch, dinner, and quick snacks. The platform leverages its proprietary ‘Live Train Status’ tool to prompt travellers to place orders at the most convenient time during their journey. MakeMyTrip will also launch targeted campaigns aimed at increasing awareness of its on-train food delivery service.
 
On-train food delivery
 
Since becoming an authorised IRCTC partner for on-train food delivery, Zomato has fulfilled over 4.6 million orders across more than 130 railway stations. The service provides passengers with a broad selection of cuisines and price points, along with the option to pre-book meals up to seven days in advance using their PNR details.
 
Enhanced booking experience
 
During the pre-booking phase, travellers can utilise helpful tools such as route extension assistance, suggestions for nearby stations, connected travel plans, and the recently introduced seat availability forecast. At the time of booking, features like Seat Lock, Trip Guarantee, and Free Cancellation offer additional flexibility.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

