Home / Companies / News / Loan disbursal by fintech firms rises 31 % YoY, value up 31.7%: Report

Loan disbursal by fintech firms rises 31 % YoY, value up 31.7%: Report

9 companies accounted for 81% of total disbursement made by 36 companies that are members of Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 6:40 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Financial technology (fintech) companies disbursed 22.2 million loans in the first quarter of Financial Year 2023-24 (Q1 FY24), growing 30.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY), said an industry association on Monday.

Sequentially, disbursals grew 15.6 per cent from 19.2 million loans in Q4 FY23. As many as 17 million loans were disbursed in Q1 FY23, said the Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) in a report.

Companies disbursed loans worth Rs 29,875 crore in Q1 FY24, a 31.7 per cent Y-o-Y increase when compared to Rs 22,682 crore in Q1FY23. The value of loans disbursed grew 7.4 per cent on a quarterly basis from Rs 27,806 crore in Q4FY23.

The FACE report, the seventh in a series published annually, included data from 36 member companies lending to customers through their own non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs) or in partnership with other regulated entities.

As many as nine companies with a disbursement value of more than Rs 1,000 crore in Q1 FY24 accounted for 81 per cent of the total disbursement value.

"As the industry marks the first anniversary of Digital Lending Guidelines (DLG), we all draw much satisfaction in the way the industry is contributing to meet the credit needs of vast unaddressed segments, adapting extremely well to all the aspects of regulations - be it disclosures, data privacy/consent, transactions, grievance redressal, partnerships," said Sugandh Saxena, chief executive officer of FACE.

In Q1 FY24, the average ticket size of a loan disbursed by FACE members was pegged at Rs 11,043. However, the ticket value differs based on segments and companies' products, the report said.

FACE is a self-regulatory body and was set up as a non-profit company in September 2020. Its members include Fibe, KreditBee, LazyPay, Niro and other companies.


Also Read

Aadhaar-based face authentication crosses all time high of 10.6 mn in May

Fintech loan disbursement rose 21% YoY in FY23: FACE-Equifax report

Chhattisgarh govt taking various measures towards women empowerment

As years go by, the plot weakens for Indian women-centric cinema

PB Fintech down 5% in 2 days on Bima Sugam worry; analysts say buy the dip

Govt may relook at allowing Indian companies to list overseas: FM

Tesla supercomputer may boost market value by $600 bn: Morgan Stanley

Grocery delivery app Instacart aims for up to $7.7 bn valuation in US IPO

'Lulu Group expects to launch IPO in H1 2024, shares to be listed in Gulf'

Oriana Power bags orders worth Rs 134 cr for solar projects in K'taka, Raj

Topics :Fintech sectordigital lendingIndia’s financial system

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 5:35 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partner

Quick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Amit Shah to launch BJP's 'Parivartan Yatra' from Dantewada on Sept 12

PM Modi confident people would support BJP in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh

India News

Bengaluru Bandh today: Here's what's open and what's closed amid strike

Air Asia flight returns to Kochi airport due to suspected hydraulic failure

Economy News

Private equity firms TPG, Tepco, Brookfield in talks for JSW Neo stake

G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

Next Story