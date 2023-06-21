Tata Power, Amazon India's most attractive employers in 2023: Randstad



According to Randstad Employer Brand Research 2023, Tata Power Company scored high on financial health, good reputation and career progression opportunities, the three Employee Value Proposition (EVP) drivers for the organisation as per the survey. It helped the brand get to the winning spot from rank 9 in 2022. Tata Power Company emerged as the most attractive employer brand in India in 2023, followed by Amazon and Tata Steel, according to research by HR organisation Randstad India. Big Basket topped the list of most attractive startup employers in the country.



In 2022, the list was topped by Microsoft, followed by Mercedes-Benz and Amazon. In 2021, Google India was the top employer brand, followed by Amazon and Microsoft India. The other companies that featured in the top ten rankings were Tata Consultancy Services, Microsoft, Samsung India, Infosys, Tata Motors, IBM and Reliance Industries. Interestingly, four out of the top 10 were the companies of the Tata Group.



Tata Motors was the most attractive brand for employees in the auto sector. It was followed by Mercedes-Benz and Maruti Suzuki. In terms of sectors, the automotive sector has claimed the top spot as most attractive in 2023, with 77 per cent attractiveness. IT, ITeS and telecom follow it at 76 per cent and FMCG, retail and e-commerce at 75 per cent.

Trends in working terms and conditions

The report showed that the job market in India is still volatile. Of about 163,000 employees surveyed for the research, 30 per cent have switched jobs in the last six months. Moreover, 43 per cent said they plan to change employers in the next six months.



Nine in ten employees agree that an employer is much more attractive if they are allowed to take up additional jobs/assignments for supplemental income. Interestingly, the desire to take up a second job is relatively stronger among women than men (92 per cent vs 89 per cent). The inclination towards moonlighting is also very high.



Also, the sentiment to moonlight is strongest among the workforce within the age group of 25-34 years. This, the report said, is "a subtle hint of the prevailing gender-pay gap".