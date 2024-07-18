Flipkart announces GOAT sale, offers deals on wide selection of products

Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, on Thursday announced its first-ever G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) sale, slated for July 20-25, with early access starting on July 19, offering attractive deals on a wide array of products such as large home appliances. "With the tagline 'G.O.A.T Bano. Bakra Nahi', the sale will have some of the most reputed brands spanning various large appliances categories such as TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and others laden with many attractive offers and one-day delivery on all purchases in metros," Flipkart said in a statement. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp To make the shopping experience more convenient and affordable, Flipkart will provide exciting deals and ease on the exchange of any old large home appliance with enhanced savings on the new product, along with simplified payment options like offers on bank and credit/debit cards, no-cost EMI for up to 18 months, and SuperCoins offers for 'Flipkart Plus' members.

Besides large appliances, the sale will have deals on other categories like mobiles, electronics, lifestyle products, grocery, home, and furniture.

"The G.O.A.T sale will bring a myriad of high-end brands on a single app, including LG OLED 55" TV, Sony Bravia X74L 55" TV, with customers being able to avail free extended warranty, which covers accidental damage, in the 55 inches and above category of TVs," the statement said.

Additionally, premium products such as Samsung frost-free refrigerators, LG and IFB front-load washing machines among several others will be available, making it one of the most sought-after sales for consumers across the country.

The sale offers a wide range of televisions with deals such as JBL speakers and subwoofers being available at reduced price for certain categories of televisions.

More From This Section

As part of the sale, Flipkart is also offering a wide array of refrigerators from top brands such as Samsung, LG, Godrej, IFB and others, while featuring a premium AC store comprising a variety of leading brands such as Panasonic, Godrej, and Voltas. Shoppers can upgrade their laundry routine with Flipkart's extensive selection of washing machines available at value-based prices across top brands like LG, and IFB.

In other essential home appliances categories, the sale will feature some of the popular brands and products such as vacuum cleaners from Ecovacs, copper water purifiers, Crompton geysers, and more to drive optimum value for consumers.

Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances at Flipkart, said, "As customers gear up for this festive season, we are delighted to bring the never-before-seen sale on Flipkart which has been designed to bring together multiple big brands spanning a variety of home appliances categories at affordable prices to suit the budget and requirement of every Indian consumer.

"Combined with several deals, enhanced savings options, affordable payment constructs, and features to elevate the seamlessness of online shopping, this sale is a step towards empowering every consumer who is looking to upgrade their homes with choices that suit them the best."



Leveraging its technological capabilities such as video commerce, top offers will be revealed ahead of the sale, in addition to providing personalized assistance to guide consumers during their shopping journey to help them make informed buying decisions. Moreover, a dedicated hotline service will be in place to ensure consumers have a single point of contact for any post-purchase support.