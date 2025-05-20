Flipkart-backed super.money eyes neo-bank play in India's fintech race

Flipkart-backed fintech firm super.money has its eyes set on executing a neo-banking strategy, building on its rapid growth on India’s real-time payments system, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

The Bengaluru-based company, which will complete a year since its operational launch in July, is targeting a place among the top five neo-banks in India, as the market expands with the growth of the digital financial services ecosystem.

“In India, because of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and UPI, there will emerge 10 to 20 neo-banks. We want to be one of the top three to five players... While everybody does mobile banking, how do you truly make it mobile-native is the opportunity,” Prakash Sikaria, chief executive officer (CEO) of super.money, told Business Standard.

ALSO READ: Group of senior executives exit IPO-bound Flipkart in recent months Since July last year, the company has expanded into offering fixed deposits, personal loans and a secured credit card in partnership with lenders.

“We will be doing every other financial services product that a bank does. It could be wealth, mutual funds, or insurance. The good part is we don’t need to be tied to one banking service, so we try to get the best product for our customers. This is what I think of neo-banking,” he added.

Also Read

Sikaria noted that in its current avatar, the company would continue to follow a distribution-first approach — a strategy commonly used by fintechs in India. However, he indicated that as the firm scales, it may explore manufacturing its own financial products.

“Thus far we have not felt the need to go and create the products on our own. We prefer co-creating. But in future, as we go deeper into any of these and the need arises, we may,” he added.

Cashbacks

As of April, the company ranks fifth on the UPI leaderboard, processing 175.24 million transactions — one of the fastest trajectories for any third-party application to reach such volumes.

Sikaria said the company’s success stemmed from tapping demand for a fresh platform and its early focus on the scan-and-pay market, which refers to peer-to-merchant (P2M) transactions.

The company also offers a 5 per cent cashback on every transaction — a feature that, alongside other operational levers, results in a monthly average cash burn of Rs 10 to Rs 20 per user. Currently, the platform has 10 million monthly active users, with 15 million total app downloads.