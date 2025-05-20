Tata Capital's impairment surges to Rs 3,072 crore in FY25, profit up 4%

Tata Capital — the upper-layer non-banking finance company (NBFC) planning an initial public offering (IPO) to meet regulatory requirements — saw its impairment on financial instruments surge to Rs 3,072 crore in financial year 2024–25 (FY25), up from just Rs 748 crore in the previous year.

The rise in stress impacted the NBFC’s standalone profit growth, which increased by only 4 per cent to Rs 2,594 crore in FY25, despite a 67 per cent rise in interest income to Rs 19,203 crore and a 64.5 per cent increase in total revenue from operations to Rs 21,866 crore.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rose to 2.33 per cent as of 31 March 2025, from 1.71 per cent a year ago. The net NPA ratio also increased, to 0.98 per cent from 0.38 per cent.

A detailed email sent to Tata Capital regarding the reason for the rise in impairment remained unanswered till press time. Last month, Tata Capital filed draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) via the confidential filing route for a $2 billion IPO. The company must launch the IPO before September this year to meet the regulatory deadline. In a report issued in February this year, rating agency Fitch said it expects credit costs from unsecured loans to remain elevated over the next few quarters due to industry-wide stress in these segments. However, overall credit costs should remain well-contained. Fitch also noted that Tata Capital's credit costs rose slightly to 0.7 per cent of gross loans (annualised) in the first half of FY25 (1HFY25), compared with a 0.5 per cent average in FY23–FY24. "This was driven by higher delinquencies in unsecured loan portfolios but remained low relative to that of most peers," Fitch said.