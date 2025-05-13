Summer Shopping: 43% of Flipkart Minutes users in 25-35 age group

Flipkart Minutes, the quick commerce (qcom) arm of Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart, is witnessing strong traction among individuals within the age group of 25–35 years, as they make up over 43 per cent of the platform's customer base, the platform’s Vice-President Kanchan Mishra said. Minutes is also seeing a seasonal spike in demand, with Bengaluru leading summer shopping activity, followed closely by Delhi and Mumbai, she added. This is the first time that Flipkart is sharing data on Flipkart Minutes.

"We are seeing good traction across customer cohorts, with the highest engagement coming from the digitally native millennials and young