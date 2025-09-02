Flipkart appoints ex-Google executive Balaji Thiagarajan as CTPO

Flipkart has appointed Balaji Thiagarajan, a former Google executive with stints at Microsoft, Uber and Yahoo, as its new chief technology and product officer (CTPO), the Walmart-owned e-commerce company said.

“Thiagarajan will lead the OneTech organisation, with a focus on accelerating Flipkart’s strategic technology priorities and driving innovation at scale, including the adoption of emerging technologies,” Flipkart said in a statement.

An accomplished leader with a career spanning more than 25 years, Thiagarajan has driven innovations in product, platform and technology across a diverse range of companies, from fast-paced start-ups to global enterprises, the company said.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he founded Kasu.ai in 2025, an artificial intelligence platform that designs strategies to streamline business operations.