Amazon Fresh bets on regional foods, pilots faster delivery for festivals

Amazon Fresh is doubling down on regional specialties and faster delivery speeds to capture India’s festive shopping season, as competition intensifies with quick-commerce platforms such as Swiggy Instamart, Blinkit and Zepto.

The company has launched a “Local Delight Store” featuring authentic regional products and expanded partnerships with more than 11,000 farmers across the country. It is also piloting “Amazon Now” — an ultra-fast delivery service for everyday essentials — in select areas.

“The festive season is a crucial time for our farming partners, as it allows them to reach millions of customers nationwide,” said Srikant Sree Ram, director of Amazon Fresh. “By sourcing directly from farmers, we help them get better value for their produce.”

He added that collaboration with small businesses ensures access to authentic regional products. “Whether that’s fresh poha from Madhya Pradesh, saffron from Kashmir, or ghee from Gujarat,” he said. Amazon Fresh said its supply chain technology underpins its quality promise. Chilled items are packed in insulated bags with gel pads, maintaining temperatures between –5°C and 0°C for up to five hours, while frozen products are kept at –24°C to –18°C. This technology enables delivery of fresh fruits, vegetables and groceries to customers within their chosen delivery slots. “We offer everything from fresh fruits and vegetables to packaged foods, dairy staples like milk and bread, frozen products, beauty items, baby care essentials, personal care products and pet supplies within a two-hour delivery slot,” said Sree Ram.

Festive shopping patterns are also evolving, with customers increasingly shopping more frequently for fresh produce and staples rather than making single large grocery runs. Premium categories such as dry fruits, exotic fruits, artisanal snacks and traditional sweets see sharp spikes during this period. “We have also noticed a rise in gifting-led purchases, especially premium dry fruit hampers and specialty packaged foods,” said Sree Ram. According to Amazon Fresh, consumers in tier one cities purchase 1.6 times more fresh fruits and vegetables compared to those in tier two, three and smaller towns. Demand for traditional staples such as herbs, spices, oils, pulses, ghee and rice rose 30 per cent year-on-year in tier two cities.

Geographically, South India continues to lead Amazon Fresh’s growth with a 50 per cent increase over last year, followed by the East at 40 per cent. In the South, established markets such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai grew 30 per cent, while tier two cities recorded 1.4 times growth. In Jaipur, sales rose 50 per cent year-on-year, with a 90 per cent customer retention rate. Quick commerce is also gaining traction, particularly for impulse-driven and urgent purchases. “At Amazon, we are always innovating to offer more value to our customers. Our recent addition, ‘Amazon Now’, is a pilot in select pin codes and a trial to offer even faster speeds on a selection of everyday essentials from our sellers that customers often need within minutes,” said Sree Ram. “Amazon Fresh, on the other hand, offers a vast selection, providing depth in assortment, value and convenience.”