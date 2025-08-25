Godrej Properties sells 683 units worth over ₹1k cr in Hyderabad project

Godrej Properties Ltd on Monday said it has sold 683 housing units for more than ₹1,000 crore in its new residential project in Hyderabad, driven by strong consumer demand.

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has sold inventory worth over ₹1,000 crore in its project 'Godrej Regal Pavilion' located at Rajendra Nagar, Hyderabad.

The project was launched earlier this month.

At the launch, the company had sold 683 homes with a total area of 1.20 million square feet.

The total developable area in this large project is 4.14 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,600 crore.

On the customers' response, Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, "This outcome reflects the rising preference for trusted, branded residences and Hyderabad's strong growth potential." Recently, Godrej Properties acquired 7.82-acre of land in Hyderabad through the auction process for ₹548 crore. This upcoming project would have an estimated revenue potential of ₹3,800 crore. Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It has a significant presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad. The company has ventured into many tier II cities for the development of residential plots in large townships.