Flipkart hires 220,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Flipkart said it is creating more than 220,000 seasonal jobs across its operations network as the Walmart-owned e-commerce firm prepares for a surge in demand during the country’s peak festive shopping season.

The company is expanding its workforce, infrastructure, and technological capabilities across all 28 Indian states, with a focus on strengthening last-mile logistics and delivery precision.

The roles will span supply chain functions, including warehousing, sorting, and delivery, with a significant share based in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

“Our focus on festive readiness is on creating lasting value for the communities and partners who power our network and daily deliveries,” said Seema Nair, chief human resources officer at Flipkart.

The company’s logistical buildup also signals intensifying competition with Amazon India, Reliance’s JioMart, and other players vying for dominance in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets. Flipkart said the technology is at the core of smart logistics operations, including AI-powered demand planning, advanced automation for sortation accuracy, and predictive inventory tools. The firm said it is ensuring that its supply chain is not only fast but future-ready. Flipkart’s logistics network, which covers all serviceable pincodes, will see the expansion of 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in cities such as Siliguri, Kundli, and Jakhar. The hiring initiative includes a strong emphasis on inclusivity and empowerment, with a 10 per cent growth in women and persons with disabilities (PwD) hiring across supply chain operations.

“The festive season is our busiest time, with lakhs of orders, tight timelines, and every second counts. I started as a Team Lead one year ago. I lead a team of 15 during the festive peak, ensuring every package moves on time,” said Pragya Mishra, a warehouse supervisor from Saidham fulfilment centre. Through the Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA), Flipkart has trained thousands of candidates so far and plans to upskill 10,000 additional associates by the end of 2025. Over 6,000 students pursuing graduation have been trained on supply chain operations through a combination of digital and classroom training.