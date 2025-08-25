Veteran banker Rajiv Anand takes charge as CEO of crisis-hit IndusInd Bank

Veteran banker Rajiv Anand has taken charge as IndusInd Bank's chief executive and managing director, the beleaguered bank said in an exchange filing on Monday.

Anand, whose appointment was announced earlier this month, was previously the deputy managing director at private lender Axis Bank and has held key management positions at leading global financial institutions.

IndusInd Bank took a $230 million hit in the year ended March 31 due to years of misaccounting of internal derivative trades, prompting the resignations of CEO Sumant Kathpalia and deputy Arun Khurana in April.