Sellwin Traders signs agreement to acquire 60% stake in Shivam Contracting

Sellwin Traders on Monday said it has signed an agreement to acquire a 60 per cent stake in US-based infrastructure and construction firm Shivam Contracting Inc (SCI) in an equity deal.

Under the deal, Sellwin Traders (STL) will issue shares to Shivam Contracting at a price not less than Rs 18 per share to acquire a 60 per cent stake, a company statement said.

"STL has agreed in principle to invest up to $6 million (around Rs 52 crore) to participate in SCI's ongoing and future projects across the United States," the statement said further.

A fair valuation of SCI for this deal will be conducted as of December 31, 2025. The MOU remains valid for 12 months from the signing date, the company said.