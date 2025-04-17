Flipkart scraps remote work, requires employees in office five days a week

E-commerce giant Flipkart has scrapped its work-from-home policy, now mandating all employees to return to the office five days a week.

The Walmart-backed company has instructed its entire workforce to resume full-time office attendance, effectively bringing an end to the remote work flexibility that had been in place for the last few years. Since adopting remote work at the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the company is now enforcing a complete return-to-office policy for all departments and positions. Flipkart has approximately 22,000 employees.

“At Flipkart, the vast majority of our employees and contractual and gig workforce, especially those in field roles, have always operated from their respective locations of work. In our corporate headquarters, we have been pursuing a gradual return to the office (similar to pre-Covid levels) for the past year and have seen increased interactions, synergies and deeper collaboration across teams,” said a Flipkart spokesperson. “By returning to office, we aim to foster a strong sense of community for new hires and existing employees, and a shared focus on our common goals,” the spokesperson added.

Flipkart is one of the last major e-commerce players in India to phase out remote work. Rivals like Amazon, Meesho, Blinkit and Zepto have already moved to a five-day in-office workweek. Amazon, for instance, recently required all employees to return to its Bengaluru office. This marked a major departure from its earlier hybrid work arrangement. It is shifting operations from the World Trade Centre in Rajajinagar to a new campus in Devanahalli to accommodate the growing team.

Swiggy stands out as the only prominent quick commerce company still following a hybrid model, with most staff working three days from the office and two remotely. However, some teams are required to work full-time in-office depending on their specific roles.

The move to end the work-from-home policy comes at a time when Flipkart, valued at around $36 billion, is preparing for an initial public offering (IPO) expected within the next 12 to 15 months. The company has secured internal approvals to shift its domicile from Singapore to India, a key step to facilitate its listing on Indian stock exchanges. Backed by Walmart, Flipkart has been strengthening its board and operations in anticipation of the public offering, aiming for what could be one of the largest IPOs by a new-age Indian company.