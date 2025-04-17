Skoda working on made in India EV, to be manufactured at Chakan plant

Czech automobile major Skoda Auto India, which has recently found success with its compact sport utility vehicle (SUV) Kylaq, has reaffirmed its commitment to developing a deeply localised electric vehicle (EV) to be manufactured at its Chakan facility for both domestic and export markets.

The prevailing tariff structure and the evolving electric vehicle policy by the Centre will not act as a deterrent, a senior company official said.

Speaking with Business Standard, Petr Janeba, brand director, Skoda Auto India, said, “We are looking to expand our product portfolio in the country. We are committed to making the new production facility investment (for EVs) on our own. We have a 4.5-metre EV with two sets of batteries. While the platform is decided, product development is ongoing. It is a unique car that we do not have in Europe.”

He added that the European EV line-up will feature seven models starting from euro 20,000. The India-specific EV, he said, will be a “complementary car” within Skoda’s global electric portfolio. “It will not only be for India, but made in India for global markets. The investment decision and capacity are yet to be finalised—it is an evolving situation,” Janeba said. Skoda is also closely tracking the upcoming Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) Phase-III norms. However, Janeba emphasised that neither the tariff environment nor the developing EV policy will affect Skoda’s resolve to produce a deeply localised EV in Chakan for India and export.

Regarding the recently launched Kylaq—bookings for which began in December—more than 15,000 customers are waiting for delivery. The model is currently generating around 5,000 fresh bookings each month, with waiting periods of up to six months for certain variants. Nearly 10,000 Kylaqs are already on the road. The surge in demand is attributed partly to Skoda’s rapid network expansion. From 280 touchpoints at the end of March, the network is expected to grow to 350 by September. With more cars on the road and positive word-of-mouth, the company anticipates rising demand. Before the Kylaq, Skoda’s addressable market in the passenger vehicle segment was around 27 per cent. The launch of this compact SUV has expanded it to 60 per cent.

Kylaq’s peak annual production capacity stands at 80,000 units. “We can scale up to 8,000 units in certain months, provided suppliers are informed in advance. However, the annual capacity remains around 80,000 units, not 96,000. Suppliers would need to invest further to support such scaling,” Janeba explained. Skoda produced 4,000 units in February, which was increased to over 8,000 in March to meet demand. On Thursday, Skoda unveiled the new Kodiaq, a premium four-wheel-drive SUV priced between Rs 46.89 lakh and Rs 48.69 lakh. This marks its foray into the premium SUV segment in India, competing with luxury brands like BMW and Audi, as well as the Toyota Fortuner Legender and the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R Line. The premium entry-luxury SUV market in India currently stands at 3,500–4,000 units a month.

Janeba believes that SUV demand will continue to grow. “About 15–20 years ago, SUV growth worldwide was driven by road quality. In India, infrastructure is improving rapidly,” he said. He also noted that multiple EV launches this year could triple EV penetration in India’s passenger vehicle market, which currently stands at 2.5 per cent. “There is a chance that internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle demand may decline as EV demand rises. When overall market growth slows and ICE growth slows further, customers will see more promotional offers and discounts,” he predicted. In FY25, Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group held a market share of 2.03 per cent, selling 84,222 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Janeba said the company aims to increase this to 3 per cent, riding on strong demand.