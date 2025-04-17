Home / Companies / News / HDFC Life Insurance Q4 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 477 crore

HDFC Life Insurance Q4 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 477 crore

HDFC Life's net premium income stood at Rs 23,765 crore during the fourth quarter, up from Rs 20,488 crore in the same period last fiscal

HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance had a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24. | Representational
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 16 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 477 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal. 
The life insurer had a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24. 
HDFC Life's net premium income stood at Rs 23,765 crore during the fourth quarter, up from Rs 20,488 crore in the same period last fiscal. 
For the full 2024-25 fiscal, HDFC Life reported a net profit of Rs 1,802 crore, an increase of about 15 per cent over Rs 1,569 crore in the year-ago period. 
HDFC Life board approved a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2024-25. Shares of HDFC Life closed at Rs 720.10, up 0.57 per cent over the previous close on BSE. 
First Published: Apr 17 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

