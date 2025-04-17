HDFC Life Insurance Q4 results: Net profit rises 16% to Rs 477 crore

HDFC Life Insurance on Thursday reported a 16 per cent increase in standalone net profit at Rs 477 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal.

The life insurer had a net profit of Rs 412 crore in the January-March quarter of 2023-24.

HDFC Life's net premium income stood at Rs 23,765 crore during the fourth quarter, up from Rs 20,488 crore in the same period last fiscal.

For the full 2024-25 fiscal, HDFC Life reported a net profit of Rs 1,802 crore, an increase of about 15 per cent over Rs 1,569 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Life board approved a final dividend of Rs 2.10 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for 2024-25. Shares of HDFC Life closed at Rs 720.10, up 0.57 per cent over the previous close on BSE.