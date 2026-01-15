Flipkart taps former Tyson Foods executive Jane Duke for ethics role

Flipkart announced the appointment of Jane Duke as chief ethics and compliance officer (CECO) for the Flipkart Group. In her new role, Jane will lead the Group’s ethics and compliance function and will be a key partner to the Flipkart leadership team. The appointment reflects Flipkart’s focus on strengthening leadership and governance capabilities in line with its evolving scale and long-term growth ambitions. This includes the company’s next phase of growth ahead of its planned IPO filing, according to sources.

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, chief executive officer, Flipkart Group, said Duke’s extensive experience across ethics, compliance and governance in complex, global organisations will add significant value in reinforcing Flipkart’s commitment to transparency and ethical business practices. “Jane’s leadership will play a critical role in supporting sustainable, long-term value creation for all stakeholders. As we continue to scale, building strong institutional foundations and a culture of integrity is central to how we create long-term value.”

Duke brings nearly three decades of experience across public-sector enforcement and enterprise-level compliance leadership. She joins Flipkart from Tyson Foods, where she served as vice-president and associate general counsel, and earlier as chief compliance officer, leading matters spanning regulatory compliance and enforcement, government investigations, employment and commercial litigation, business legal support, and enterprise risk management. Earlier in her career, Jane spent over a decade with the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Arkansas, including serving as US Attorney from 2007 to 2011. “I am excited to join Flipkart at an important stage of its journey. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to further strengthen robust, transparent, scalable and technology-enabled ethics and compliance practices that support the company’s long-term growth ambitions and evolving responsibilities as a global digital commerce leader,” said Jane Duke, chief ethics and compliance officer, Flipkart Group.