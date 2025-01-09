Flying taxi startup ePlane tie up with TCS for air mobility digital upgrade

The ePlane Company, a pioneer in compact flying electric taxis and urban air mobility solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services and digital transformation.

The partnership aims to redefine urban mobility by leveraging The ePlane Company’s innovations in compact eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft and TCS’s expertise in artificial intelligence (AI), data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together, they aim to create transformative solutions that address pressing urban challenges, such as congestion, inefficiency, and environmental sustainability.

As part of the collaboration, The ePlane Company will showcase its groundbreaking aircraft designs and cutting-edge technologies, while TCS will bring its expertise in digital transformation to optimise air mobility systems through advanced analytics, IoT, and AI-driven solutions.

Vishnu Ramakrishnan, Founder’s Office (Business), The ePlane Company, shared his vision for the partnership: “This collaboration with TCS aligns perfectly with our mission to redefine urban transportation by creating efficient and sustainable electric air mobility solutions. By leveraging TCS’s expertise, we can scale our operations, enhance our technological capabilities, and bring the future of air mobility closer to reality.”

He further added, “By combining their strengths, TCS and The ePlane Company aim to deliver sustainable solutions that address the challenges of modern urban transportation.” This integration of technological capabilities will create a robust framework for scalable and efficient air mobility.

Harrick Vin, CTO of TCS, added: “We are excited to partner with The ePlane Company, a pioneer in compact flying electric taxis. This partnership embodies our commitment to driving innovation in emerging industries like electric aviation and reflects our vision of leveraging technology for a sustainable future.”

Also Read

The partnership also emphasises sustainability and scalability by developing a “Keiretsu-like” supplier-buyer framework and integrating renewable energy sources. These efforts aim to ensure the long-term sustainability of the electric aviation ecosystem while enhancing its operational efficiency and reach.

Additionally, the MoU outlines strategic initiatives, including the co-development of tailored solutions for TCS customers, product demonstrations, participation in innovation-focused events such as TCS PacePorts™, and exploration of proof-of-concept projects. These initiatives are designed to accelerate the adoption of advanced air mobility systems and position the partnership as a leader in the evolving field of sustainable transportation.

Driving Innovation and Sustainability

The partnership underscores India’s leadership in the global push for innovative and sustainable transportation. As cities worldwide grapple with congestion and environmental challenges, this collaboration seeks to pave the way for a future where air mobility solutions play a crucial role in easing urban transportation woes.

About The ePlane Company

Founded by Professor Satya Chakravarthy and incubated at IIT Madras in 2019, The ePlane Company aims to revolutionise urban transportation. The company is developing the e200x, an eVTOL aircraft designed to provide up to seven-fold faster intra-city commutes and cargo transport, reducing traffic congestion in urban centres. ePlane focuses on creating compact, lightweight, and sustainable solutions for urban mobility.

It was in 2017 that the flying taxi start-up took its initial shape when IIT Madras professor Satya Chakravarthy and his students joined hands as business partners for a novel idea. Chakravarthy took a leave from his teaching job to take the venture forward. Later, in 2019, the company was incubated at IIT Madras, with an aim to revolutionise urban transportation.