Swiggy launches new standalone app Snacc for 15-minute food delivery

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has launched a new app,Snacc, for delivery of snacks, drinks and meals in 15 minutes. The launch comes at a time when the food delivery apps in India are racing to deliver everything from biryani to hot beverages to customers' doorsteps in under 10-15 minutes.

Zomato’s quick-commerce subsidiary, Blinkit, recently introduced ‘Bistro’, a platform promising delivery of snacks, meals, and beverages within 10 minutes. The launch came just a day after rival Zepto unveiled its initiative, the Zepto Cafe.

Zomato itself has launched its own 15-minute food delivery service in select cities. A dedicated "15-minute delivery" tab has appeared on Zomato's explore page. However the company has not made an official announcement. The service promises quick-to-prepare, ready-to-eat dishes from select restaurants within a two-kilometer radius.

Snacc featuring a vibrant fluorescent green background with dark blue text went live on January 7, in select part of Bengaluru. According to the sources, Swiggy plans to scale up the platform in other parts of the country as well.

Snacc’s menu includes food items such as chocolate cookies, Indian breakfast, coffee, tea, eggs, rolls and sandwiches, meals, cold beverages, egg puff and cheese Maggie.

Before that Swiggy in December said it had scaled up its 10-minute food delivery offering, Bolt, to over 400 cities and towns across the country.“For the first time, people are getting food from their favourite restaurants to their doorstep, as fresh as possible. Idlis come warm and fluffy, ice creams stay frozen, and even fries are crispy right out of the package,” Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace, had said.

The service features a selection of highly popular cuisine types like burgers, snacks, bakery, beverages, sweets, ice creams, breakfast items, and biryani that require minimum preparation time or are ready to pack.

Customers on Bolt can choose from a mix of well-known national brands alongside local favorites like Gwalia Sweets in Ahmedabad, Shiraz and Kookie Jar in Kolkata, Karachi Bakery and G Pulla Reddy Sweets in Hyderabad. Other such brands include MM Mithaiwala in Mumbai, Bhartiya Jalpan and Anand Sweets in Bangalore, Sethi Ice-cream in Delhi, Irani Cafe in Pune among many others.

In Tier-2 cities, top partners like Varalakshmi Tiffins in Guntur, Akhshay Tiffins in Mangalore and Baap of Rolls in Roorkie already have more than 10 per cent of their orders coming through Bolt.

“Swiggy’s 10-minute food delivery service, Bolt, achieved record delivery times as fast as three minutes for food items like burgers, cakes, and ice creams in locations such as Nashik, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi,” according to the Swiggy’s yearly report on the country’s food ordering habit.

India’s third-largest food delivery app, magicpin, recently announced quick delivery product magicNOW, a new 15-minute food delivery service piloting across major Indian cities and metros.

magicNOW aims to provide fast food delivery within a 1.5 km to 2 km radius to maintain freshness and cuisine integrity. It will initially launch in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, and Pune.

During the pilot phase conducted between November 14 and December 15, magicNOW successfully completed 75,000 deliveries from a network of over 2,000 food brands, including Chaayos, Faasos, and Wendy’s, and over 1,000 local restaurants.

The quick commerce market size is expected to reach $40 billion by 2030, a jump from $6.1 billion in 2024, according to the report by Datum Intelligence.