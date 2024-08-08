FMCG sector growth at 4% in Apr-June on relaxed consumption: NielsenIQ data

India’s fast-moving consumer goods sector (FMCG) grew 4 per cent by value in April-June over the same period last year and on the back of relaxed consumption patterns, according to consumer research firm NielsenIQ.

Growth in volumes came in at 3.8 per cent.

Price growth stabilised in April-June at 0.2 per cent, underscoring a stable environment. Rural volumes growth in the quarter stood at 5.2 per cent while urban was at 2.8 per cent.

The two markets experienced softer consumption in the quarter, said the firm in a press release.

In January-March, rural volumes growth stood at 7.6 per cent and urban was at 5.7 per cent.