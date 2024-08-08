Genpact appoints Sanjeev Vohra as chief technology and innovation officer

In a bid to increase the focus on delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, Genpact on Thursday announced the appointment of Sanjeev Vohra as its first Chief Technology and Innovation Officer (CTIO) with immediate effect.

Vohra, who brings more than 30 years of technology, consulting and industry expertise with him, will report to Balkrishan “BK” Kalra, president and CEO, Genpact.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Sanjeev brings tremendous AI and advanced technologies expertise to Genpact and an inclusive, people-first leadership style to our team,” Kalra said.

Before Genpact, Vohra served as the global lead of Accenture applied intelligence where he led the company’s data and AI business and advised c-suite executives across industries on the strategic application of data, advanced analytics and AI.