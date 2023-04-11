Home / Companies / News / Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

Broadband India Forum has pushed for the key mid band to be kept open for Wi-Fi services

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
Tech, telecom equipment companies seek delicensing of 6 GHz band

Apr 11 2023
The Broadband India Forum (BIF), which represents tech majors like Google, Meta and Microsoft, and telecom equipment makers such as Ericsson, Cisco and Huawei, has pushed for the 6 GHz mid band to be delicensed, thereby opening it up for Wi-Fi in India. At an industry event hosted by it on Tuesday, BIF pointed to next-generation Wi-Fi technologies such as Wi-Fi 6E and the upcoming Wi-Fi 7 that wor

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

