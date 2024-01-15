Fog impact: Scindia asks DIAL to expedite refurbishment of 4th runway

Aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has asked the GMR Group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), which manages the Delhi airport, to expedite the refurbishment of its fourth runway as fog has significantly disrupted flight operations at the airport since Sunday morning.

This fourth runway, known as Runway 28/10, has been closed for refurbishment since mid-September. It is the second runway at the Delhi airport equipped with the Category III Instrument Landing System (ILS), which can guide a Category III proficient pilot during their aircraft's descent and landing when visibility is as low as 50 metres.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Scindia on Twitter mentioned that the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would release a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for airlines to enhance “communication and facilitation” for passengers who have been affected by flight cancellations and delays resulting from adverse weather conditions.

On Sunday, an incident occurred on an IndiGo flight where a passenger physically assaulted a pilot during an announcement about a delayed take-off due to fog at the Delhi airport. Scindia termed such behaviour from passengers as “unacceptable”.

On Sunday, a substantial number of flights faced disruptions at the Delhi airport, with 926 flights experiencing delays and 129 flights being cancelled amid dense fog, according to data from flightradar24.com. The situation persisted on Monday, with 478 flights delayed and 142 flights cancelled at the Delhi airport until 2:30 pm, as fog continued to impact flight operations.

“Yesterday (on Sunday), Delhi witnessed unprecedented fog wherein visibility fluctuated for several hours, and at times, dropped to zero between 5 am to 9 am,” Scindia stated.

The authorities, therefore, were compelled to enforce a shut-down of operations for some time even on Category III runways (Category III runways cannot handle zero-visibility operations). “The decision was taken keeping passenger safety in mind, which remains the foremost priority for all in the aviation ecosystem,” he mentioned.

He said in order to mitigate the situation, DIAL has been asked to immediately expedite the operationalisation of the Category III-enabled fourth runway (in addition to the existing Category III-enabled runway) to the satisfaction of the DGCA, in order to get approvals.

“It is my earnest request to all travellers to bear with us during this difficult period. All stakeholders are trying their best to minimise passenger inconvenience. Incidents of unruly behaviour amidst this are unacceptable, and will be dealt with strongly in line with the existing legal provisions,” he noted.

In a statement about the aforementioned incident, IndiGo said that the passenger assaulted the first officer when he was making an announcement of a flight delay on 6E2175 (Delhi-Goa flight).

“As per protocol, the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action. The incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the ‘no-fly list’ as laid down in regulatory guidelines. The safety and security of our passengers and crew are of paramount importance, and we maintain a zero-tolerance policy towards any such unacceptable behaviour,” the airline added.

The DGCA had on January 4 issued show-cause notices to Air India and SpiceJet for failing to ensure that only pilots trained to land aircraft in dense fog are deployed for landings at the Delhi airport during the typical fog season in December and January.

Earlier, the operations of the Delhi airport were badly hit between December 24 and December 28 as there was low visibility due to dense fog. Hundreds of flights were delayed in this period, out of which 58 had to be diverted to nearby airports.