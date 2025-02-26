Food aggregator major Swiggy allots over 864K shares under ESOP scheme

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

With the share price of Swiggy closing at Rs 354.3 per share, the total value of the newly allocated shares would be around Rs 30 crore

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
After allotting 1.7 crore equity shares last week, food aggregator Swiggy has now allotted more than 8.64 lakh equity shares under its employee stock option plan (ESOP) 2021. The company said the Finance and General Management Committee has approved the allotment of shares.
 
"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Finance and General Management Committee, at its meeting held on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, has approved the allotment of 8,64,417 equity shares of the company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021," the company wrote in a stock filing today.
 
Following this development, the company's paid-up equity share capital has increased to Rs 2,282,649,799 from Rs 2,281,785,382. Swiggy said it is in the process of completing other formalities for the listing of the allotted shares.
 
With the share price of Swiggy closing at Rs 354.3 per share, the total value of the newly allocated shares would be around Rs 30 crore.
 
Recently, on February 21, under ESOP Plan 2015 and 2021, the company approved the allotment of 1,71,44,660 equity shares.
 
"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform that the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, at its meeting held on Friday, February 21, 2025, has approved the allotment of 1,71,44,660 equity shares of the company pursuant to the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the Swiggy ESOP Plan 2015 and Swiggy ESOP Plan 2021," Swiggy wrote.
First Published: Feb 26 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

