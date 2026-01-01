Food services provider Compass India looks to tap into travel retail

The Indian arm of UK-based food and related services provider Compass Group is planning to venture into travel retail, while keeping its focus on global capability centres (GCCs) intact, a top company official told Business Standard.

“In terms of new areas that we want to investigate, travel retail is one of the areas we are starting to explore. It is a developing area with massive growth as infrastructure grows. It is a story that will develop over time and it is an area we are looking to experiment with and are sizing the opportunity presented by road travel,” said Vikas Chawla, managing director and chief executive officer, Compass Group India.

Chawla said the company is beginning to assess travel retail as an emerging opportunity, particularly linked to the expansion of infrastructure and road travel. However, the company will continue to drive growth by focusing on the opportunity presented by GCCs, where it serves over 120 clients spanning over 200 cafes. “India is a big market for GCCs and we believe a lot of large GCCs will come into the country. It is a natural opportunity for us and we have a right to win in that market. It is a space we want to double down on,” he added.

With around 800 GCCs in the country currently, and the number expected to double in the coming five years, they will remain the company’s largest focus. “Everyone who comes in will look for global standards, food safety, and draw people into the office — an area where we help as cafes transform into social hubs,” he added. Compass Group India serves nearly 1.2 million meals a day through 900 cafeterias, operating across around 45 cities. “This is a vibrant industry and we are the fastest-growing country for the group globally,” he said, adding that India is among the top three markets for the group globally.