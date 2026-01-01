Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd on Thursday reported a 25 per cent year-on-year growth in automobile sales at 86,090 units, including exports, in December 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle sales were up 23 per cent at 50,946 units in December 2025, as compared to 41,424 units in the same month of 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing.

Sales of commercial vehicles in the domestic market stood at 24,786, a growth of 34 per cent year-on-year, it added.

"The calendar year 2025 ended on a positive note, with Mahindra clocking its highest-ever volumes in both SUVs and LCVs (over 3.5T) segments, a significant milestone for the company," M&M CEO, Automotive Division, Nalinikanth Gollagunta said.