Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli joins Masters' Union as Chairperson

Former Softbank India head Manoj Kohli has joined as Chairperson of Gurugram-based business school Masters' Union, the management institute said on Monday.

Kohli left Softbank in January.

When contacted, Kohli said: "I have completed 44 years of full-time professional experience and left SoftBank assignment in January. I have now taken up a new mission for the next decade of coaching young founders and being a business advisor to CEOs to support business transformation as well as global scale-up".

In his new position, Kohli will provide strategic direction and guidance to the school, drawing on his extensive knowledge of the business landscape and deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of today's business leaders.

"I am excited to work closely with the faculty, staff and students to strengthen the school's foundation and accelerate its growth. As a leader, I believe in creating a collaborative and innovative environment that encourages students to think outside the box and reach their full potential.

"We can work together to build a community that not only produces successful business leaders but also has a positive impact on society," Kohli said.

Under his leadership, Masters' Union aims to strengthen its focus on innovation, entrepreneurship and digital transformation, the institute said.

"At Masters' Union, we aim to equip our students with skills that shape them into all-rounded global professionals. We are delighted to welcome Manoj Kohli as our new chairperson.

"He is a visionary leader with a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in the business world. We are confident that his insights and guidance will help us take Masters' Union to new heights of excellence," Masters' Union founder Pratham Mittal said.

As the former CEO of Bharti Airtel, Kohli was instrumental in transforming the company into one of the largest telecom operators in the world. He has also held various leadership roles in the industry, including being a Board Member of SoftBank Group International.

He has also served on the board of GSMA in 2008 and 2012 and was the Chairman of the CII Task Force on Ease of Doing Business. He is now the Chair of the CII Unicorn Forum, which aims to attract new tech investments to India.