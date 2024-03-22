Home / Companies / News / Fortis Healthcare subsidiary receives a tax demand of Rs 89.53 crore

Fortis Healthcare subsidiary receives a tax demand of Rs 89.53 crore

Fortis Hospitals Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company has received an Income tax assessment order dated March 21, 2024, wherein a demand of Rs 89.53 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 7:31 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Fortis Healthcare Ltd on Friday said one of its subsidiaries has received a tax demand of Rs 89.53 crore, including interest for the assessment year 2022-23.

Fortis Hospitals Ltd, a material subsidiary of the company has received an Income tax assessment order dated March 21, 2024, wherein a demand of Rs 89.53 crore, including interest of Rs 9.54 crore has been raised, Fortis Healthcare said in a regulatory filing.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The company is evaluating the said order and will take appropriate actions in due course," it added.

The expected financial implication on Fortis Hospitals Ltd is Rs 89.53 crore, the company said.
 

Also Read

Max Health, Fortis, Apollo slump up to 9% as SC warns slapping CGHS rates

How to save money? Here are the 10 ways to save your tax in FY 2023-24

Fortis launches institute for specialised treatment of blood cancer

Fortis Healthcare plans acquisitions, may opt for neutral brand name

Malaysia's IHH Healthcare unit sues Japan's Daiichi Sankyo over Fortis deal

SpiceJet clears all outstanding dues: Credit Suisse tells Supreme Court

Bharti Airtel, subsidiary donated Rs 234 cr to BJP via electoral bonds

Our tuition centres have entered third year with 262 centres: Byju's

Wipro promotes 31 staff to senior roles after top-level exodus: Report

SC sets aside order directing Bloomberg to take down defamatory article

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Fortis Healthcare LtdFortis Hospitalstax filing

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 7:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story