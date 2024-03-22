Our tuition centres have entered third year with 262 centres: Byju's

Byju’s announced that its tuition centres have entered their third successful year with 262 centres across India. The beleaguered edtech firm countered recent reports falsely suggesting the closure of many Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTCs).

“Byju’s firmly states that such an implication is entirely unfounded and misrepresents the company's operational strategy,” said the company. “The news item, disseminated by an online press journal, was incorrect and there is no such reduction planned.”

Contrary to these claims, the firm said that nearly all BTCs continue to serve students successfully across India. They are gearing up to set new benchmarks in hybrid learning, which combines the best of offline and online learning. BTCs are entering their third successful year of full-capacity operations and exceptional academic results, according to the firm.

Byju’s expressed immense pride in the dedication of its teachers and the performance of its students. It highlighted that the focus on quality with efficiency is helping most of its centres become profitable in their third year. Ninety per cent of its tuition centres, i.e. 262 out of 292, will continue to operate in this novel hybrid model, integrating the best and latest technology in the coming years.

“As Byju’s strives for operational efficiency, it has identified opportunities for improvement for a small percentage of BTCs, which will undergo strategic restructuring to align with Byju’s long-term vision,” the company explained.

Most current students have already enrolled for the next academic year (2024-25). The firm said that what began as an innovative concept has now become the gold standard of hybrid education.

Byju’s remains committed to revolutionising education through technology and personalised learning experiences.

However, the cash-strapped edtech company has closed all its regional sales offices across India, retaining only its headquarters at IBC Knowledge Park, Bengaluru. The offices given up include those in Delhi, Gurugram, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and others.

While restructuring of office space began a few months ago under Chief Executive Arjun Mohan, a final decision was recently made to shut all regional sales offices to cut costs amid a severe funding crunch and valuation markdown, according to sources. Consequently, the company has directed all its employees, numbering 15,000, to work from home indefinitely. Staff working at approximately 300 Byju’s Tuition Centres (BTCs) across the country will continue office-based work. They are doubling up as sales offices to enhance efficiency.

Last year, Arjun Mohan replaced Mrinal Mohit as India CEO of the company.

In September 2023, Byju’s decided to lay off around 4,000 employees as part of a restructuring exercise. Earlier last year, the company had laid off about 1,000 employees and, in 2022, some 2,500 workers.

Byju’s has processed only a portion of salaries to employees as funds raised through a recent rights issue have been locked in a “separate account” due to an ongoing dispute with investors.

Byju’s and its investors are engaged in a dispute at the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) over the company’s $200-million rights issue in a petition alleging oppression and mismanagement.

The company’s revenue increased to Rs 5,014.60 crore in the financial year 2022. However, losses widened to Rs 8,245.2 crore in 2021-22 (FY22) from Rs 4,564.38 crore in 2020-21 as subsidiaries WhiteHat Jr and Osmo underperformed. However, the firm is expected to see consistent improvement and considerable shrinkage in losses in FY23 and FY24, said Nitin Golani, India chief financial officer, Byju’s, in a recent interview. Golani stated that the company has implemented various measures to improve its operating financial conditions, including scaling down underperforming businesses significantly.